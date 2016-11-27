Police prepare for increase in unlicensed drivers

THE INTERCEPTION of three unlicensed drivers within 90 minutes is just the start for Fraser Coast's police.

Three drivers were stopped by police, underwent license checks and received notices to appear at court between 12.45pm and 2pm on Friday afternoon.

Police expect traffic offences like unlicensed driving to increase over the "silly season".

A 44-year-old man was stopped in his brown Holden Commodore near the corner of Ferry and Walker Streets in Maryborough at 12.48pm.

The man was stopped for a random breath test, and was found to be unlicensed.

Another unlicensed driver was found at Tinana at 1.48pm.

The 42-year-old man was driving a white Kia Sportage on Gympie Rd when he was stopped by police for license checks.

A third unlicensed driver, a 51-year-old female, was found at 2pm.

The woman was driving her blue Holden Commodore on Cooloola Coast Rd when she was stopped by police for a license check.

All three face future court dates.