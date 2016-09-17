POLICE: Secure your homes these school holidays

WITH school holidays starting and plenty of visitors to the Fraser Coast, police are reminding residents and holiday-makers to remain vigilant regarding the reporting of suspicious behaviour in light of a couple of willful damage offences reported in the region over the past few days.

Between 9.30pm on September 14 and 7am on September 15, unknown offenders have smashed a rear window of a vehicle which was locked and secured at a home in Trisha Ct, Scarness.

The vehicle damaged is a white 2015 Nissan Navara.

At 9pm on September 14 a man was seen kicking at the front fence and gates of a home in Percy St, Maryborough.

The offender shouted offensive remarks and threats, and damaged the fence before leaving the property.

Between 12.30pm on September 11 and 6.15pm on September 15, unknown persons have climbed up on the side of a house in Macadam St, Maryborough, near a carport and made four dents.

If you have any information regarding a crime you can report this information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and remain anonymous.