AN OAKHURST man was killed when the quad bike he was driving crashed into a tree late Friday night.

Police reported a 41-year-old and a 21-year-old man were riding quad bikes along Glenbar Rd, St Mary, about 10pm.

The 41-year-old man then lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

FRASER COAST'S TOP STORIES