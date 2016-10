POLICE are investigating after a man was stabbed in Maryborough on Tuesday night.

Officers attended an address on Lennox Street around 6pm where they found a 45-year-old man with a wound to his back.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or go to crimestoppers.com.au.

