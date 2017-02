A man has been charged with obstructing police.

A MAN on dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault has been charged with obstructed police.

The offender had to go to the hospital and when officers tried to get him into the police car to take him back to the watch house he refused and became violent toward police.

Police were forced to use capsicum spray on the 23-year-old.

The incident happened at 8pm on Thursday.

He will face court for all three charges in March.