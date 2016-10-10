Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt is asking for your contribution in order to help him showcase the beautiful Fraser Coast region.

"I'm putting together a photo book which will be given as a gift to visiting dignitaries and used to promote the electorate in Canberra, or if I am travelling in my role as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment," he said.

"I promote this great region of ours whenever I can and what better way than to show people how great this region is than with photos?"

"It could be whales frolicking off the Fraser Coast, one of the beautiful sandy beaches along the coast, a roaring cane fire or iconic locations like the Urangan Pier and the Hummock.

Mr Pitt said it's important that we tell everyone how great our region is; talk it up and encourage people to visit.

Each photographer will have their name and the location of the photo published in the photo book.

"If you were trying to get someone to visit the region, what would you send them a photo of?" Mr Pitt said.

The closing date for photos to be submitted is 5pm Friday, November 11. The photos must be of a location in the Hinkler electorate.

Photos can be submitted by email to keith.pitt.mp@aph.gov.au with the subject heading 'Bundy Bay & Bush' or print copies will be accepted at the electorate office located at 41 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg.