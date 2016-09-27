This Poona woman takes the cake for most Aussie moment ever

UPDATE: Pardon our ignorance. In the 24 hours since we first checked how many times the video had been viewed it has gone from 1.6 million views to 2.5 million views.

Forget Malcolm Turnbull, we think this lady should be our PM.

EARLIER: This just might be the most Australian video ever recorded.

A Poona woman was videoed while trying to use a hammer to get into her locked car.

She has a bit of trouble and the language gets a bit blue, but the consensus in the Chronicle's office is: she's adorable and bloody hilarious.

The video was shared on Facebook and soon went viral, racking up more than 1.6 million views - not a bad effort.

The video was shared to the Meanwhile in Australia Facebook page, with the simple caption "this lady is my idol," where it quickly gained more than 24,000 "reactions", 18,000 comments and 23,000 shares.

We don't want to spoil the ending, so we won't say another word - just make sure you watch the whole video.