Hervey Bay post office closed after robbery

The post office on Central Avenue in Hervey Bay is closed after a robbery.

AUSTRALIA Post on Central Avenue in Pialba is closed until further notice after being broken into overnight.

Police said the post office was robbed just after midnight.

It currently has closed signs in place while investigations take place.

An unknown quantity of mobile phones were stolen during the robbery after offenders kicked at the glass to gain entry.

It's believed they made an initial attempt to jimmy open the front doors but were unsuccessful.

After kicking through offenders broke into a cabinet and removed an unknown quantity of phones.

The signs say the post office will open as soon as possible.