Power out to nearly 300 customers after fallen line: Ergon

POWER is out to nearly 300 customers in Maryborough after a fallen powerline.

The low voltage power line fell on the corner of Ferry and North Sts.

It is unknown how it happened at this stage.

According to Ergon Energy crews are working to restore power to Wilarna Cl in Tinana, Fort St, Tooley St, North St, King St, Ward St, Ferry St, Melville St, Coventry St, Churchill St, John and Eva Sts where about 226 customers are affected.

There are about 69 customers affected on Tooley St, Walker St, Ferry St and Milton Sts.

Police currently are preventing motorists from accessing Ferry St.

Power is expected to be restored to homes by 5pm.