Precinct motion an opportunity to show leadership

A MOTION that could signal the start of the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct's development will be put before council tomorrow.

Division 3 councillor Paul Truscott will move the motion, which has called for $7.5 million to be allocated to "progress bulk earthworks and site preparation” for the sports precinct.

The motion also seeks to quarantine $2.5 million for the improvement and upgrades to sport and recreation facilities across the whole Fraser Coast, including the investigation of funding options to support the Wide Bay Motor Complex.

The funds come from $10 million that was quarantined for the sports precinct earlier this year.

Cr Truscott said he simply wanted to see "our region progress”, and believed this motion can do just that.

"I personally think it has huge potential for Maryborough and the entire Fraser Coast, as does the sports precinct in Hervey Bay,” he said.

"(These are) two great projects, they're great for the region, and this takes money off the precinct for sport and recreation, and potentially the motor complex.”

The Wide Bay Motor Complex gained support from international sanctioning body International Hot Rod Association earlier this year, the biggest step in committee president Ben Collingwood's decade-long pursuit of the facility.

Funding won't directly funnel into the Motor Complex project, but Mr Collingwood welcomed Cr Truscott's motion.

Mr Collingwood's comments about the sports precinct come from a similar experience he had with the Motor Complex.

"While it's a paddock with a dirt road it's hard to see what it can be, but once you get a road ” he said.

"It won't go anywhere while it's in the air. People want to see that dirt turning.”

The motion comes at a time when ratepayers seemingly have little faith in their elected representatives.

Cr Truscott said the progression of major projects that can greatly benefit the region is an opportunity for the Fraser Coast Regional Council to show the leadership ratepayers have begged to see.

"There will be opposition, there will be support, and it's a need that needs to be addressed and I want to get it done now to show leadership, to show progress,” he said.

"We've done lots of good little things throughout the year, but this is something big council can leave its mark on for 2016.”