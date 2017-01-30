Pregnant woman taken to hospital after Bay crash

A PREGNANT woman was taken to hospital after a crash on Beach Rd.
The two vehicle accident involving a 23-year-old pregnant woman and another patient, happened at 9.45am.
When crews arrives on scene both patients were out of their vehicles.
Both patients were assessed by paramedics on scene.
The 23-year-old was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with abdominal pains.
