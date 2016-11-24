Premier visit: Please help sort out our council

TODAY, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is visiting Maryborough.

The Premier's visit comes less than a month after the adviser's findings report into the Fraser Coast Regional Council found there to be "a high level of distrust" between councillors followed by a warning from the State Government that they could be sacked if the squabbling continued.

Well the distrust has continued with council sources contacting the Chronicle that mayor Chris Loft claimed he had received a recommendation from the Director-General Frankie Carroll during a closed council session to terminate the employment of chief executive officer Lisa Desmond.

A spokesman from the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning disputed the mayor's claim.

"Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Director-General Frankie Carroll strongly denies having a conversation with Mayor Loft in which he supported Cr Loft terminating the CEO's employment," a spokesperson from the DILGP said.

"Mr Carroll remains impartial and urges the Fraser Coast Regional Council to improve and maintain effective relationships."

Fellow councillor David Lewis told the Chronicle the response from the department was consistent with the advice he had received on the matter.

Cr Loft was repeatedly contacted for comment prior to print.

The embarrassing allegations follow the public revelation that the the relationship between the CEO and mayor as "the single biggest issue the council continues to face".

The report further identified a "toxic work environment" and "severe tensions" within the executive management team.

Council's squabbling has been estimated to have dealt a major economic and reputational blow to the Fraser Coast region.