Expect delays travelling the Bruce Highway

IF YOU'RE travelling north or south from Hervey Bay or Maryborough this month take a deep breath and be patient.

A series of safety improvements to the Bruce Hwy will require some short-term delays for long-term gains.

Drivers can expect delays of up to half-an-hour when travelling between Gin Gin and south to Gympie.

Areas included in the upgrades are south of Gunalda, Glenwood, Tinana, Aldershot, south of Torbanlea and three areas between Howard and Apple Tree Creek.

The Torbanlea, Apple Tree Creek and Aldershot works are expected to be finished by the middle of the month.

The roadworks just south of Gunalda are part of an overall upgrade to coincide with the construction of the new $10 million United service hub due to open in late November.

The sites are part of an effort to improve safety and increase traffic efficiency for drivers travelling along the 180km stretch of highway.