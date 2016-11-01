Pressure mounts on State Govt to release council findings

WHAT'S IN IT?: The pressure's on for the Government to make public its adviser's report.

PRESSURE is mounting on the State Government to release the advisor's findings on the alleged 'dysfunctionality' of the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

With the advisor's role now concluded, the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning will formalise a report on the findings made since the prolonged appointment in June.

While the Department originally stated that reports of this nature "were not made public," they did not clarify if or when the findings would be released when contacted by the Chronicle.

"The Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning is continuing to support the Fraser Coast Regional Council and assess the need for any further action," a spokesperson from the Department said.

"The Department is committed to informing the Fraser Coast community of the outcome of this process."

Due to the confidential nature of department proceedings, no specific date was given for the public release of the findings.

Several councillors indicated their support for the State Government to make the findings public, claiming the community should be made aware of any issues.

Cr Rolf Light said he would be the first to sign a petition if one circulated, and called for the full report to be released.

"The total report, warts and all, should be made totally and utterly available to the public," he said.

"I'd be the first one to sign the petition - bring it on."

Cr Paul Truscott said it was a matter for the Government to release the findings, but said it would be good to know what's in the report.

"It would be good for us to know what's in the report, and how we can move forward in the most positive way," he said.

"It's the reason why we're here at the end of the day."

Cr Sanderson echoed a similar vein, stating that the community "should know about it."

An advisor was appointed to council earlier this year after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders called on Minister for Local Government and Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad to stand in.

Your Councillors: Should the findings of the advisor's report be made public?

Cr Chris Loft:

ABSOLUTELY; no secrets, no surprises with this report. I'm looking forward to it.

Cr Anne Maddern:

ULTIMATELY it's a decision for them; until I see or hear about the report I don't know whether there's any value in releasing it to the public.

Cr Paul Truscott:

It'll be good for us to know what's in the report and how we can move forward in the most positive way to benefit the region.

Cr Daniel Sanderson:

I THINK they should release it, but it's up to the State Government. I think the community should know about it.

Cr Rolf Light:

THE total report, warts and all, should be made totally and utterly available to the public. I'd be the first to sign the petition - bring it on.

Cr David Lewis:

EVENTUALLY, I think it would be useful to know what the department's concerns are. But it's up to the department to release the findings.

Cr Darren Everard:

I CAN'T comment on that - there's an investigation in process and we'll have to wait until it's finished. I'm following the due process during this investigation.

Cr Denis Chapman:

I'D LIKE to see what the findings are; it would be good for everyone to know...it would be good to release the document so not only councillors know what's going on but also the public.

Cr Stuart Taylor:

IT'S NOT appropriate for me to make a comment on the situation. The adviser was put in place by the State Government and I don't have any idea on the confidentiality. I don't know if it would be made public knowledge or what the potential outcomes would be.

Crs Hansen and Seymour were also contacted by the Chronicle for their comments.