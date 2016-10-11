33°
News

Pretend pimp choked, robbed 64-year-old sex worker

Rae Wilson
| 11th Oct 2016 1:33 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN who brutally bashed two sex workers and shot another man in a violent rampage in Hervey Bay will do less jail time after arguing he had mental health issues at the time.

Jason Ben Bowley, then aged 23, pretended to be a pimp working for "a boss" during the first assault, using a knife on the 45-year-old woman at her Scarness hotel room.

"I get girls to work for me," he said before dragging her around the room to find cash.

When she begged him to return $800, he punched her in the face.

Bowley went to another sex worker's room 12 days later and grabbed the 64-year-old woman's throat, pushed her to the ground and then held a towel against her face.

Both times he grabbed the sex worker's throat and robbed her.

Less than three weeks after he was released on bail for those offences, he demanded cash or marijuana after entering a home with a gun-like weapon.

The weapon went off and the victim found lead in his shoulder after he managed to escape.

Bowley was sentenced to eight years in jail, with parole release three years and three months after sentence.

He argued in the Queensland Court of Appeal that the Hervey Bay sentencing judge wrongly concluded he was on drugs at the time of the offences and did not give proper recognition to his mental condition.

A psychiatric report tendered at sentence detailed how Bowley had presented to Fraser Coast Mental Health Service a few months before the 2014 offences.

He had a long history of difficulty controlling anger and ongoing steroid abuse, and past admissions to acute psychiatric wards.

"During early 2014 Mr Bowley's amphetamines and steroid abuse escalated," the report read.

"When using drugs he felt powerful, as if he was living in a fantasy world. He saw himself as a big criminal and felt as if he was an actor in a movie about his own life."

Justice Peter Lyons, in a judgment handed down on Tuesday, said Bowley was suffering from psychosis in the period leading up to his offending and it was evident on the first occasion he offended.

He said Bowley remained "grossly disturbed" well into his time in custody.

"The fact (Bowley) was both intoxicated by drugs at the time of commission of these offences, and suffering from a psychosis, does not mean that his mental state is to be excluded from consideration as a mitigating factor," he said.

"I am therefore of the opinion that the learned sentencing judge erred in failing to take into account the applicant's mental abnormality when determining the sentences. "

Because of that finding, the appeal court reduced the head sentence to seven years and altered the parole eligibility date to March 10, 2018.

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  editors picks, hervey bay, home invasion, jason ben bowley, mental health, pimp, sex workers

Police looking for creepy clown who peeked through window

Police looking for creepy clown who peeked through window

The mother heard her baby giggling and asked him what he was laughing at when she saw a man in a white mask staring through her window.

Woman, 23, faces assault and wounding charges

A woman is attended by ambulance officers after the alleged stabbing.

A woman will face charges over the alleged stabbing.

UPDATE: Inmates taken to hospital after alleged attacks

One of the many covered and secure walkways at the Maryborough Correctional Centre. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Both from M'Boro prison, one believed to have serious head injuries.

OPINION: We have the right to know what's going on

Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Residents have the right to know what's going on in their council.

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar after the cost of the visa to bring international artists to the country goes up 600% next month.

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

Local band announced as Slipknot support act

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local band gets spot on monster bill

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

BELOW REPLACEMENT COST (Off Augustus Boulevard)

12 Roebuck Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $372,000

This fantastic home is located close to schools and shopping centre You have internal access from the attached double garage, which is remote controlled The home...

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

One acre at Dundowran Beach with Views

10 Canthium Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land This elevated 4,493m2 approx block is situated at the end of a ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 4,493m2 approx block is situated at the end of a quite cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Park Residential estate of Dundowran Beach. The block is...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

THIS MUST BE SEEN

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 Auction in...

5 Bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Teenage retreat Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection today.

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... 185000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public