Prison staff want managers with custodial experience

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre prison officers have expressed concerns over having managers with no custodial experience.

Last Saturday, two officers were assaulted in separate incidents at the facility.

First, an inmate spat in the face of an officer and then the other was punched around the head.

The prison went into lockdown after the second assault.

A day after the incidents, 25 prison officers gathered for a meeting where they voted on having no confidence in the two managers on duty at the time of the attacks.

Together Union representative Ian Barber said that officers wanted the prison to go in lockdown after the first incident, but the two managers that were consulted, refused to comply.

"The officers have requested that managers with no custodial experience be removed from the duty roster," Mr Barber said.

"The problem is, people who don't have custodial experience don't know how to react in certain situations."

To be a prison officer, employees must have a qualification in correctional practice. However to be a correctional duty manager, there are no mandatory qualifications.

"It's like being a nurse unit manager, but having not been a nurse," he said.

Of the two duty managers that were asked to put the relevant areas of the prison into lockdown after the first assault, one was from a teaching background and the other was from a business background.

At the Sunday meeting, the prison officers also applauded one of the managers.

They gave a vote of confidence to the correctional centre's general manager Darryll Fleming.

"He takes officer safety very serious and as soon as he heard of the incidents, he pushed for the lockdown," Mr Barber said.