VIDEO: Burrum project ramps up for local boaties

FISHOS are one step closer to being able to use the new $5 million Burrum Heads boat ramp.



Although a bit off from using it these school holidays, boaties are expected to be launching their vessels in time for the Christmas break.



A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the project was due for completion in late October, weather permitting.



The project, which is well under way, involves constructing a new two-lane boat ramp, floating walkway, rock groyne and parking facility at Lions Park.



The boat ramp is jointly funded by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Fraser Coast Regional Council with the department contributing $3.5 million toward the project and the council contributing the remainder.

