Property damaged, windows smashed in burglary

BIGGENDEN police need public help following an alleged burglary and wilful damage offence on the Fraser Coast.

Biggenden Police are seeking community assistance in relation to an alleged burglary and wilful damage offence which occurred between November 22 and January 21 at a Eureka Road, Golden Fleece address.

It is alleged that offenders entered the dwelling and a number of property items were damaged.

An orange coloured Daewoo Solar 130LCV excavator was parked and secured outside, where four windows were allegedly smashed during the incident between November 22 and January 21.

If you have any information that may help police investigations please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.