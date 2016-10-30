30°
News

PROTEST: Group gathers to voice Toogoom rock wall concerns

Eliza Wheeler
| 30th Oct 2016 6:40 PM
Toogoom resident Norm Hoffman at the Toogoom rock wall.
Toogoom resident Norm Hoffman at the Toogoom rock wall. Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GROUP of concerned Toogoom residents and supporters has gathered in protest against the state of the beach side town's rock retaining wall, but the division's councillor says the structure is above board.

About 30 people came together on Sunday morning at the beach in Toogoom to express their concerns about the state of the wall, which was privately funded by home owners on the town's foreshore to stop erosion about four years ago.

Toogoom resident Norman Hoffman said the wall was now falling into the ocean due to structural flaws.

"I've been advised by very senior engineers that the geotechnical fabric was not installed in accordance with the design, as a result sand is being sucked out to sea which is causing it to collapse," Mr Hoffman said.

"The rocks did not meet the standards either...and now, predictably, the rocks are breaking up.

"You don't need to be an engineer to see it."

Division Five Councillor Rolf Light said the design and construction of the Toogoom rock wall was legitimate and certified.

"It was designed by a coastal engineer with the highest qualifications, not by the council, but by an engineering company with a high reputation," he said.

"It was designed by him, built by a contractor and certified with the State Government; I don't listen to Norm Hoffman who is not qualified, I listen to people who have qualifications."

Cr Light said the designers had considered a natural disintegration of the rocks over time into the building plans.

"It was identified by the engineer that the rock had qualities that could break down over a period of time, they used 30% more rocks than they had to, to allow for that particular rock specifications," he said.

"It's very hard to get rock for rock walls, not every quarry has it, they used rock that was identified with certain characteristics, and because of those characteristics they used 30% more tonnage of rock."

The councillor said the wall was checked regularly to ensure it complied with regulations.

"All walls have got a maintenance schedule, the signing off (of the Toogoom wall) was sometime last year and it was signed off by State Government," he said.

"It was a long and exhausting process signing off this wall, I know the State Government went to huge lengths to make sure the specification were adhered to, and they were."

Maryborough State MP Bruce Saunders declined to comment on the protest.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcrc protest toogoom toogoom rock wall

Fraser Coast Councillor cleared of misconduct: Tribunal

Fraser Coast Councillor cleared of misconduct: Tribunal

The complaint alleged the Councillor had publicly referred to a document from within the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s internal system.

Woman in critical condition, man dead after Torbanlea crash

A mangled trike at the scene of a fatal accident on Old Toogoom Rd. near the Beelbi Creek causeway.

One died, another is in an unknown condition.

Stage set for clash of rugby league legends

MASSIVE GAME: The International Legends of League is bringing a game to Hervey Bay on November 26.

Some of the game's greats are come to the Fraser Coast

Childhood obesity on the rise

The Cancer Council would like to see cheaper healthy foods available in supermarkets.

Queensland is home to the largest number of childhood obesity cases

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

AMBER Rose says she "cannot even count" the number of times she has been touched by a "famous guy inappropriately".

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

Anna Kendrick couldn't afford shoes for her first Academy Awards.

Mariah Carey 'wants $50m' from James Packer

MARIAH Carey "wants millions" from James Packer.

Jamie Oliver's plan to banish boring food

Jamie Oliver hosts the TV series Jamie's Super Foods Family Classics.

TV series inspires celebrity chef to get a degree in nutrition.

What's on the small screen this week

Sam Neill, Amy Wren and Max Irons star in the TV series Tutankhamun.

THE Block is in its final weeks while Seven debuts new medical doco.

Review: Slipknot's standout performance in Brisbane

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor during their set at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Slipknot, Lamb of God and In Hearts Wake in Brisbane

Acreage Delight

929 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough 4650

House 3 2 2 $448,000

The current owners have decided to sell this lovely property after 37 years. The home would suite a family wanting to enjoy the 16 acres that are available here. ...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Submit an Offer

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

ELEVATED BLOCK READY TO BUILD

6 Loggerhead Court, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated ... $160,000

This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated in Turtle Cove Estate and surrounded by quality homes there is power and water...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 Submit an Offer

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Contemporary Style for Modern Living

47 Taylor St, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Great location close to Beach, Shops and Schools 4 x Bedrooms 2 x Bathrooms , ensuite to Main Open plan Dining and living area Lovely rear entertaining area with...

When Location Matters

47 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 Submit an Offer

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

6 auctions on the Fraser Coast this weekend

No Caption

On the hunt for a new house?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!