PROTEST: Group gathers to voice Toogoom rock wall concerns

A GROUP of concerned Toogoom residents and supporters has gathered in protest against the state of the beach side town's rock retaining wall, but the division's councillor says the structure is above board.

About 30 people came together on Sunday morning at the beach in Toogoom to express their concerns about the state of the wall, which was privately funded by home owners on the town's foreshore to stop erosion about four years ago.

Toogoom resident Norman Hoffman said the wall was now falling into the ocean due to structural flaws.

"I've been advised by very senior engineers that the geotechnical fabric was not installed in accordance with the design, as a result sand is being sucked out to sea which is causing it to collapse," Mr Hoffman said.

"The rocks did not meet the standards either...and now, predictably, the rocks are breaking up.

"You don't need to be an engineer to see it."

Division Five Councillor Rolf Light said the design and construction of the Toogoom rock wall was legitimate and certified.

"It was designed by a coastal engineer with the highest qualifications, not by the council, but by an engineering company with a high reputation," he said.

"It was designed by him, built by a contractor and certified with the State Government; I don't listen to Norm Hoffman who is not qualified, I listen to people who have qualifications."

Cr Light said the designers had considered a natural disintegration of the rocks over time into the building plans.

"It was identified by the engineer that the rock had qualities that could break down over a period of time, they used 30% more rocks than they had to, to allow for that particular rock specifications," he said.

"It's very hard to get rock for rock walls, not every quarry has it, they used rock that was identified with certain characteristics, and because of those characteristics they used 30% more tonnage of rock."

The councillor said the wall was checked regularly to ensure it complied with regulations.

"All walls have got a maintenance schedule, the signing off (of the Toogoom wall) was sometime last year and it was signed off by State Government," he said.

"It was a long and exhausting process signing off this wall, I know the State Government went to huge lengths to make sure the specification were adhered to, and they were."

Maryborough State MP Bruce Saunders declined to comment on the protest.