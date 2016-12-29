A psychic expo is coming to the Fraser Coast on Saturday

CURIOUS to get a glimpse into what 2017 has in-store for you?

Have you ever thought about seeing a psychic?

The Australian Psychic Expo is coming to the Fraser Coast for the 22nd year.

Starting on Saturday, there will be seven psychics at Kondari Resort waiting to meet members of the public.

Exhibition organiser Konnie Gold said there will be a range of different types of types of sessions people could have.

"People can pick the type of reading they want based on what they want to get out of it," Ms Gold said.

"There's everything from tarot, card and palm reading, to crystals."

All of the seven travelling psychics that are part of the expo have more than 20 years of experience.

The oldest, aged 87 named Anastasia, has been doing readings for almost 50 years.

Anastasia Laughlan (left) will be one of the seven psychics at the Australian Psychic Expo in Urangan. Kevin Farmer

Bookings are not required; just show up, pick a psychic, and book in.

Readings go for 30 minutes and are all $55 each.

And if you are not sure who to see, staff are happy to help.

"When people come in, there is a board with explanation with what each one does," Ms Gold said.

"Sometimes when people get told something they really want to hear but can't believe, they will go and see another one just to confirm and compare.

"If you do want to see more than one, you can see them for different things like one for future and one for past."

Ms Gold is a medium herself, and has first-hand experience of how a reading can help.

"I used to have horrible migraines, and when I had a past life regression, it took me back into when I was a baby in a past life and my parents were fighting," she said.

"After I realised where the pain was coming from, I have not had a migraine for the last 10-15 years."

Past life regression is a service that will be on offer at the expo.

"About half the psychics at the expo are able to do past life regressions," Ms Gold said.

The expo will run every day from Saturday (December 31) until January 8, open 9am-6pm daily.

Kondari Resort is located at 49 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

