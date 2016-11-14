33°
Pt Vernon top spot to photograph supermoon

14th Nov 2016 1:00 PM
LOOK UP: Tonight the moon is expected to look 15% bigger thanks to it being 50,000km closer to earth.
Clair Morton

FRASER Coast stargazers can expect to see one of the most impressive supermoons in the past 70 years on Monday night.

Skywatchers have already been treated to supermoons several times this year, but Monday's event represents the closest the moon has been to the earth since 1948.

The full-moon will rise at 5.49pm in the east and is set to be at 99.8% illumination.

That means a brighter and larger appearing moon for those gazing up at the heavens.

At almost 900 metres away from the foreshore, the end of the Urangan Pier provides a perfect spot to watch the moon rise with a lot less chance of the moon's illumination being drowned out from artificial light.

Other locals have noted Pt Vernon as an ideal vantage point to watch the moon rise over Hervey Bay.

Weatherzone has forecast Hervey Bay and Maryborough to have mostly clear skies tonight ahead of the supermoon.

Australian astronomy researcher David Reneke says the moon could appear to be about 15% bigger.

Submit your photos of tonight's supermoon to editorial@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Topics:  pt vernon stargazers supermoon

