Put your hand up for Relay For Life: letter

MEMBERS of the Fraser Coast community are urged to show their compassion for Queenslanders affected by cancer by registering for Cancer Council's 2017 Relay For Life.

Funds raised go directly into supporting those impacted by cancer in local communities, with 11 events, including those at Maryborough, set to take place between April and June and 13 events in the second half of next year.

Community support is vital to continue Relay For Life's fight against cancer. Relay is the only community event of its kind in Queensland, uniting friends and family in the fight against cancer.

It's an event for all ages and a great way for businesses and community groups to develop team loyalty for a good cause.

We're calling on all Queenslanders to register now simply by going online to sign-up for your local Relay.

The 18-hour overnight event invites people to team up and raise funds for cancer research and services.

Relay is more than just a fundraiser, it's a community carnival for a great cause, supporting survivors and raising awareness of ways to beat the disease.

In Queensland, one person is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes - Relay For Life is reaching out to help those people.

In 2016 Relay helped to raise $3.35 million for life-saving research and services, but we need ongoing funding to keep improving cancer survival in Queensland.

In 2016 nearly 20,000 Queenslanders took part in 44 Relay For Life events throughout the state.

We currently have more than 700 participants already registered for 2017, but need many more participants to get involved and show they care.

Each donation, no matter how big or small, helps fund our work and in turn, provides vital support and care for Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer.

Last year, as a result of community involvement in Relay For Life, we were able to offer cancer patients and their loved ones a comprehensive range of practical, emotional, and informational support.

Maryborough's Relay For Life, events will be held on May 6.

You can contact Cancer Council Queensland via 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.

KATIE CLIFT,

Cancer Council Queensland