Quade scalp a perfect farewell to fight game

A WIN on one of Australia's biggest fight nights would be the perfect end to Jack McInnes's boxing career.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle can reveal the 22-year-old will face off against Wallabies playmaker and part-time boxer Quade Cooper on February 3.

The fight will take place on the undercard to the long-awaited rematch between Anthony Mundine and Danny Green at Adelaide Oval.

"It was one of my dreams to fight on one of these cards so it's the best opportunity for me to do it,” McInnes told the Chronicle.

"I thought it was a big prank when they told me it was Quade Cooper I'd be fighting. But no, I knew the fella who texted me and it was all legit,” he said.

McInnes may not boast the physique Cooper has, nor will his fitness match that of the professional athlete, but he holds the upper hand in the area that matters most: experience.

He boasts a resume with 55 professional fights in Muay Thai kickboxing, boxing and cage fighting.

It is that experience Street Smart Thai Boxing Centre's Craig Glover believes could be the difference.

Boxer - Jack McInnes,22, from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

"Quade will be fit, he's always been an athlete and I expect nothing less,” Glover said.

"I think his body will be fit and ready but the one thing Jack has on him is fight experience,” he said.

"Fifty-five fights under your belt compared to three is a heck of an advantage for Jack as long as we can hang in there in the fight.”

McInnes received the call for the fight about two weeks ago, and immediately contacted Glover to train.

He is disadvantaged in the way of the late call-up and the 10kg he has to drop in the next 10 days, but in Glover he has one of the best minds in the business.

"He's down here every day,” Glover said.

"We're packing in the training as much as we can because he hasn't done anything,” he said.

"He's a late call-up and knows what it's like to have fighters pull out on him so he'll jump in and give Quade an opportunity.”

This fight could very well be the last time McInnes steps into the ring, and a

win against a name like Cooper's would be a fitting finale.

"Trying to lose too much weight is doing my body harm and I'm not coping well so this will be the last fight,” he said.