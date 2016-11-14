Queensland cricketing legends to visit the Fraser Coast

Stuart Law meets fans at the Brisbane Heat fan day at Limestone Park. Photo: Kate Czerny / The Queensland Times

ONE is a former Australian player and common trivia question, while both veterans are synonymous with Queensland cricketing history.

Stuart Law and Lee Carseldine will talk at a special function at Maryborough Cricket Club next month, where both men will share stories from Queensland Cricket's inner sanctum as well as take questions from local fans.

The evening, dubbed "The Wounded Bull and The Survivor”, is presented by both Shak Management and RORZ Cricket.

Sam Chew, Maryborough's RORZ distributor, said it was an enormous opportunity for Fraser Coast cricket fans.

Law was the first Queenslander to captain his state to a Sheffield Shield title in the 1994-95 season.

He averaged more than 50 in his 367 first class games for Queensland, Essex, Lancashire and Derbyshire, played 392 limited overs games and 51 Twenty20 fixtures.

While he represented Australia 54 times in limited overs cricket, he played only one Test match.

His Test record is common trivia question: he scored nine runs but was not dismissed, meaning he does not have an average.

Law scored seven half-centuries and one century in his One Day International career.

Carseldine was born in Nambour, and played 132 games for Queensland across all three formats.

The left-hander scored 13 half-centuries and three centuries in his 47 first class matches (average 34.29), seven 50s and three centuries in limited overs cricket (avg 28.31) and another four half-centuries in Twenty20 (avg 31.36).

Chew, who said former Australian pace bowling legend Jeff Thompson was among the list of previous guests, has history with Carseldine, who acted as a mentor to the Past Grammars' cricketer when he was part of Wide Bay representative teams.

Both Law and Carseldine will attend the second day of the Fraser Coast Cricket A-grade grand final on December 18 before the Maryborough event, which is currently scheduled to start at 7pm.

Tickets cost $50 but are strictly limited. Phone Sam Chew on 0473 922 570 for more information.