Queensland leads in litter, greenhouse, killing fauna

12th Oct 2016 10:39 AM
File photo

Local Real Estate

QUEENSLAND's remains Australia's capital for litter and greenhouse gas emissions while another 61 species of fauna have been added to the vulnerable, endangered or extinct species list.

They are just some of the finding of the new-look State of the Environment report which also reveals particle pollution is the state's most significant air quality issue - and most of that comes from bushfires and dust storms.

The strongest warming since 1960 has been observed across the southern half of the state.

 The report also warns that declining marine water quality threatens the Great Barrier Reef, but agricultural practices are improving resulting in reductions in land-based run-off.

 The majority of Queensland's fish stocks are listed as sustainable and the report says Moreton Bay zones were found to be in good or excellent condition for water quality.

Launching the online tool on Wednesday, Minister for Environment and Heritage Protection Dr Steven Miles - joined by Science Minister Leeanne Enoch - said the valuable resource offered a more visual experience.

"This is a new generation tool that delivers the latest information about the state of the environment," Dr Miles said.

"It takes people on a visual journey through the state's environmental assets and provides a regional snapshot.

"Through videos and graphics, the website provides a comprehensive picture of the extent and condition of Queensland's environment and pressures facing our environmental assets.

"Across the digital site, there are more than 1200 tables, graphs and charts and images.

"There are also over 100 data sets, 119 indicators and 119 key findings."

OTHER KEY FINDINGS

• The protected area estate, including national parks and nature refuges, covers 7.9 per cent of Queensland, an increase of 3 million hectares between 2011 and 2015.

• In 2013, more than 94 per cent of the pre-European settlement extent of freshwater wetlands remained in Queensland.

• An additional 61 fauna species were listed as vulnerable, endangered or extinct in the wild in Queensland between 2007 and 2015.

• More than 10,000 new site locations were recorded on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural heritage database since 2012.

• Since 2012, the Australian National Shipwreck Database was updated to include 1,112 shipwrecks and 50 aircraft wrecks.

• Between 2012 and 2015, 66 places were entered in the Queensland Heritage Register.

• Between 2005 and 2014, Queensland's greenhouse gas emissions decreased 18 per cent however Queensland was the largest source of emissions compared to other Australian jurisdictions.

• The average number of litter items is higher in Queensland than other Australian states, particularly in shopping centres, retail areas and along highways.

• 12 cyclones were experienced between 2012 and 2015 including a number of severe category 4 and 5 cyclones which impacted the Queensland coast.

