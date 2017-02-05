Queensland youth SLSQ champs to hit Hervey Bay

IT WILL be a sea of red and yellow come February 17, when the Surf Lifesaving Queensland's 2017 Youth Championships arrive in Hervey Bay.

More than 1500 nippers are expected to partake in the event, with SLSQ surf sports manager Stuart Hogben stating Hervey Bay is set to accommodate over 4,000 visitors across the carnival weekend.

2017 marks the second time in four years Hervey Bay has hosted the championships.

"It's definitely looking like a case of hang the no-vacancy sign in Hervey Bay,” Mr Hogben said.

"The qualifying and registration process is still taking place with our branches and clubs, but early entry numbers certainly suggest that we're in for a bumper carnival.

"By the end of this week we will have registrations for five of our branches, with only the Wide Bay Championships remaining and we will then have a clearer idea around total competitor numbers and our reserve allocation.”

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said it was an honour to host the championships on the Fraser Coast, stating he hoped people took home happy memories of their time here.

”We are very sporty on the family-friendly Fraser Coast and have raised champions across a number of codes,” he said.

"Championships of this magnitude take a great deal of organisation and I pay tribute to each and everyone involved - Surf Lifesaving Queensland, the local club and of course, parents and competitors.

"On behalf of the Councillors and the community, I wish you a top competition.

"But, it's not all about the competition. The championships are also about making new friends and renewing old friendships.”

More information about the event is available from http://lifesaving.com.au/events/stateyouthchampionships/.