Queensland's CCC allows feedback on corruption allegation

Matthew McInerney
| 12th Oct 2016 12:00 PM

SHOULD allegations of corrupt conduct be made public?

That is the question Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission has invited the public to answer since it published a discussion in June.

The initial invitation for public submissions closed on June 30 but that has twice been extended to Friday, October 21.

Publicising allegations of corrupt conduct may adversely affect the ability of the CCC to perform its corruption function, damage the reputation of the person alleged to have engaged in corrupt conduct, and compromise the fair trial of persons charged with corruption.

Reader poll

Should allegations of corrupt conduct be made public?

However, identifying a solution that ensures allegations of corrupt conduct are kept confidential must be balanced against the right to freedom of speech within current legal constraints and the need for open and accountable government.

You can submit your view at either www.ccc.qld.gov.au/publicisingallegations, send an email to publicisingallegations@ccc.qld.gov.au or a fax to 3360 6333.

You can also send a hard copy to the Crime and Corruption Commission, Policy and Research, GPO Box 3123 Brisbane Qld 4001.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crime and corruption commission

