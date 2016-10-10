29°
QUIT CLOWNING AROUND: This isn't a laughing matter

Matthew McInerney
10th Oct 2016 1:16 PM

WHERE does this garbage come from?

Planking, the running man dance, the Harlem Shake - all examples of social trends that were harmless and fun until some silly bugger decided to push legal limits (think planking on a skyscraper).

Their popularity was mostly harmless fun but I can't think of any time the clown craze was funny.

It's simply crap.

Who thinks wandering around the neighbourhood dressed as a crazed clown (sometimes with a weapon that can kill) is a good idea?

Call me the fun police but this has got to stop before someone - adults, children or our older generation - are seriously hurt or traumatised.

Several social media posts have highlighted how Fraser Coast children have been unable to sleep or left traumatised by these idiots.

What is the long-term cost for simply wanting to jump on what is an internet fad?

Some point to the upcoming remake of Stephen King's IT as being one of the causes, but are human beings so nonsensical that they will do anything for 15 seconds of fame?

I often see things, particularly on social media, that leave me surprised at the level at which people stoop for a reaction.

But this clown thing takes the cake.

Not only are people scared as to what these clowns can or will do, but some behind the craze are posting lists of schools they intend to target.

This fad, which is still only new here but started in the United States, crossed the line before it was even funny.

Topics:  clown, clowns

