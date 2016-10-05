Royal Australia Air Force aerobatic team to fly over M’boro

MAKE sure you turn your head to the sky next Wednesday as the Royal Australian Air Force's acclaimed Roulette aerobatic team visits Maryborough, en route to the Townsville Air Show.

The team will visit the region in their well-known red and white Pilatus PC-9 aircraft in close formation, arriving at the Maryborough airport at 4.15pm.

They will then perform a 15 minute flying display over the Maryborough Airport.

After landing, members of the public will be able to see the inside of the Roulette members' aircraft and enjoy a chat with the team about flying at the Maryborough Aero Club.

The pilots are selected from the RAAF Central Flying School's instructors who ordinarily teach selected pilots to become Qualified Flying Instructors.

The Roulettes have seven members; six of whom fly in displays while the seventh provides back up and commentary.

The Roulettes leader, Squadron leader Dan Kehoe, is looking forward to bringing his acclaimed display team to Maryborough, his home town.

Further information on the Roulettes including photos and information on team members can be found at the website: www.defence.gov.au/raaf/roulettes.