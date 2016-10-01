29°
Rachael will tread snow to climb Mount Kosciuszko

Annie Perets
| 1st Oct 2016 2:00 PM
DETERMINED: Maryborough woman Rachael Lorenz will climb Mount Kosciuszko next month. She did a training session at Mount Walsh in Biggenden recently.
DETERMINED: Maryborough woman Rachael Lorenz will climb Mount Kosciuszko next month. She did a training session at Mount Walsh in Biggenden recently.

RACHAEL Lorenz has been a motivated person her whole life.

But she wants to unlock her full potential and she's doing this by setting herself a series of challenges.

Next month, the Maryborough mother will tread snow and freezing weather to reach the top of the 6000m tall Mount Kosciuszko in New South Wales.

"I am both really excited, and nervous because it's totally out of my comfort zone," she said.

"It will be snowing when I'm there so I have all my warm gear ready to go."

 

Reaching her full potential - Maryborough woman Rachael Lorenz
Reaching her full potential - Maryborough woman Rachael Lorenz


But that's just the warm up. 

Ms Lorenz has eyes set on conquering Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania next year. In July, she decided to do undertake a major life change.

"I want to do and achieve something, so I can feel on top of the world and incredible," she said.

"I've always wanted to live life to the fullest, so meeting goals makes me feel really alive."

She then joined the Anytime Fitness in Maryborough and also signed up for the Maxine's Challenge.

"When I started out six weeks ago, I was pretty average in my fitness level," she said.

"In the past, the goals would be too high or too low, and difficult to measure.

"It was like, wait, did I reach it? But since I've started this regime, I stuck to it."

This regime includes Ms Lorenz goes to the gym three hours a day. 

"For 2.5 hours I do weights, and for the half hour I do a HIT-style cardio session," she said.

"This is for me going to be a permanent lifestyle, I couldn't change it now; I feel so healthy and vibrant."

Ms Lorenz said the key is all about being organised.

"I've reached a different level of organisation, where I get up at 4am or 5am, and do cardio when my kids are in bed," she said.

The mother-of-two is studying a Masters of Clinical Psychology as well as working part-time as a research assistant.

As climbing a mountain is much different to working out on a treadmill, Ms Lorenz recently climbed Mt Walsh in Biggenden, with husband Brad and one-year-old Archer.

Archer, Brad and Rachael recently climbed Mt Walsh.
Archer, Brad and Rachael recently climbed Mt Walsh.

 

"My husband carried Archer, but I wore a 40kg-heavy bag," she said.

"It was a very steep climb, and the rock face itself was almost vertical.

"For me, carrying that level of weight, I had to maintain my balance and centre of gravity more-so than on the treadmill."

Anyone interested in sponsoring Ms Lorenz on her journey can contact her on 0422 991 133. 

She plans on doing a body-building competition next year.

fitness, fraser coast, goals, lifestyle

