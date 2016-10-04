YOUR SAY: Telstra not delivering net speeds it promises

ABOUT two months ago I made a post on Telstra crowd support about achievable, sustained download speeds and how I pretty much I don't get them.

At the time, from about 11pm at night to about 2-3 pm in the afternoon, I could sustain an average of about 1100kbps (although' was synced at around 1500) and from about 2-3 pm to 11pm I was flat out getting 300kbps.

In the past several weeks, not only has my speed further tapered off, it is now pretty much consistent regardless of time and I'm flat out getting 4-500kbps throughout the day and 250kbps from late afternoon to about 11pm.

All the while remaining synced at 1400-1500 to the exchange.



I have also discovered (by approaching people in the immediate area and asking them if they have Telstra internet and inquiring about their connection speeds throughout the day) that this is occurring with everyone with in a 4-5 block radius that's connected to Pialba infrastructure. It would not be far-fetched to assume is a blanket problem.

How can Telstra sell a service bundled with things like Netflix, Telstra tv, when the connection they supply in the bundle does not have ANY chance of sustaining a watchable experience.

How is Telstra addressing the issue of severe congestion within the Hervey bay region (specifically Pialba, Scarness, Torquay, Point Vernon and Urangan where the bulk of the population exists)?

Why is only 1 of the 16 infrastructure points in Pialba listed as congested?…clearly there are others in need of backhaul relief as well (I'm not connected to the one scheduled for relief in November, neither were many of the people I spoke to)



Why is Telstra (and Optus) dragging their feet with other service options? (connection options) - clearly wireless broadband plans with 100-200 gig quotas would sell like hot cakes here. Why are these options only available in major metropolitan areas? Telstra's free data day proves that their network is up to handling it.

For as long as I can remember Hervey Bay, parts of it, have had little or no internet connections and a big chunk of those that could get things like ADSL, had very poor speeds and or connection stability.

I know for SURE that there is sufficient backhaul from Hervey bay back to the cables which run up the east coast of Queensland and I know for certain that the issue is within the interconnects (rims > exchange) within the township itself.

I think that it's appalling that the large portion of the people connected to Telstra within the Hervey bay region are paying for ADSL2 internet speeds but would be barely getting only half of what ADSl1 could provide and in nearly every other scenario people could take them to fair trading for false advertising and selling a connection which is bundled with services which the connection itself could not handle)

Time for them to spend some of that 5.8 billion they raked in last year.