Readers divided over pharmacy development on Toni St

Proposal plans for the pharmacy at the Urangan Medical Centre. The application was rejected by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

CHRONICLE readers are divided after a development application for a new pharmacy at the Toni St Medical Centre was rejected by council.

The application sought to extend the existing medical centre in Urangan and introduce a number of new facilities, including new parking spaces between the south and west side of the streets and extended hours.

Priscilla Jane Shepherd-Downs said it was a shame it wasn't approved.

"We who live here know this is a tourist area and it is sometimes a necessity to get medication prescriptions ... thumbs down to council on this one,” she said.

Julianne Brown is glad the development wasn't approved in her backyard.

"Yes we need it in an area zoned for, such as down between McDonalds where council had suggested they go,” she said.

Wendy Givney said it would be helpful to have a service with extended hours for children when they're sick during the night.

Jo Woods was disheartened by the news.

"Approve a McDonald's in a lower socio-economic area so people can spend money they can ill afford with little to no nutritional value (would you like fries with that? or a $1 frozen coke?) but reject much needed after hours pharmacy access in a town where if you don't fill your script by 7pm too bad. That makes so much sense,” Jo said.

Carmen Maree thinks we need this service on the Fraser Coast.

"It's crazy that we don't already have something like this,” she said.

Sue Brooks is glad the application was rejected by council due to it's impact on the neighbourhood.

"Council has made the right call. Well done Council,” she said.

Joan Kindelan The council is happy to approve an endless number of supermarkets. I have never known a town as small as Hervey Bay with so many supermarkets but refuse a 24hr pharmacy that is sorely needed.

Cheryl Mckay believes it is a service we need on the Fraser Coast.

"We need this, the drs at this practice are wonderful and the fact that they are open on the weekend saves many people from going to the hospital, and to add a pharmacy there as well would have been amazing,” she said.