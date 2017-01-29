Readers react to proposed Esplanade resort complex

NEW DEVELOPMENT IN THE OFFING: Design plans for the proposed resort complex to be located in Scarness on the Esplanade.

READERS are split on their decisions on the proposed resort development on the Esplanade, with arguments of progression, industry stimulation and height restrictions all coming into play.

The proposed development, still in planning before the Fraser Coast Regional Council, lists details for the development of a nine-storey resort complex on the Esplanade, complete with a shopping complex.

Some commenters were enthralled by the decision, claiming it would help drive more jobs for the area.

Guy Richards is one of them.

"(It's) creating jobs. With a very high unemployment rate, this is definitely a positive,” he wrote.

"As someone born and raised here, all progression is good. This sort of project is very good. They force services providers to catch up,” reader James Derksen wrote in support of the new development.

"The whingers don't want development; they don't want tourists, they don't want council spending money to attract jobs and support economic growth. Yet they want the fancy hospitals, medical specialists, cinemas, shopping centres and infrastructure that growth and propserity brings. Well you can't have it both ways! Move to Bauple!” reader Rob Lennon wrote.

Others weren't sold on the proposed development, claiming it would end up more like the Gold Coast if it were to go ahead.

"If you want high-rises please build it elsewhere like on Main Street. So sad that the previous Council changed the Planning Scheme to allow this. Bring back the nodes so we cannot ever have wall-to-wall high-rises along our beautiful Esplanade. Allowing some high-rises in the nodes at Pialba, Scarness, Torquay and Urangan was a great compromise,” reader Sue Brooks wrote.

Stephen Matthews raised the notion of industry needed on the Fraser Coast, claiming it would create long-term employment, rather than more tourist facilities.

"Hervey Bay needs industry...there are enough tourist facilities, hotel and motel rooms which for a lot of the year are empty. So why build more to sit idle, and that's without caravan parks and backpacker accommodations. For positive long term employment we need industries,” he wrote.