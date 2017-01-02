30°
News

We should cap Fraser Coast, Teewah paradise say readers

Bill Hoffman
| 2nd Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Double Island Point with just a fraction of the vehicles that were there daily with more stretched up to the point.
Double Island Point with just a fraction of the vehicles that were there daily with more stretched up to the point.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SUNSHINE Coast Daily readers have agreed there should be limits put on the number of people allowed at places such as Fraser Island and Teewah.

The comments, made alongside an opinion piece asking "Is it time to cap Paradise?' come as new figures show the coast's most remote beach was also its busiest between Christmas and New Year, hosting more than 106,725 visitors.

 

Back in the day.
Back in the day.

Readers responded overwhelmingly supporting greater control over the number of people camping and driving on Fraser Island and Noosa's north shore and lamenting the loss of what had once been a remote wilderness experience.

This past week Sunshine Coast police monitored more than 2000 vehicle movements day on Teewah Beach.

HerveyB of Pialba said: "Yes, I do, think a cap should be placed on the number of people who visit Fraser Island. If these committees are for real, they should realise the more people who go there, the more damage that will be done, and it is irreparable. An example is the fate of the dingoes, the more killed because people refuse to stop trying interact with them the more will be killed. The damage done to the beach by the number of cars using it as a road, the bush tracks that are being cut out to make way for these cars, the tress being removed to allow more holiday houses to be built has to stop. The only ones who are trying to look after the Island properly are the ancestors of the original people who lived there. More notice should be taken of what they are doing and what they say."

Peter1954 of Maryborough said: "I think it's time to cap the idiots who think they are expert 4 wheel drivers, the ones who speed, over load their vehicles and have no idea as to other people's safety, and to actually have a set number of 4 wheel vehicles and all wheel drivers at any given number, well why don't we leave it to the so called experts of nature and hope their plan is actually listened to and acted upon, wonder does this include dingo's."

Herrman of Spring Creek said the introduction of a cap was long overdue: "If one wants to visit the Island use the licensed accredited tour operators or walk. There is also a ferry service which operates regularly. There should be no access to Fraser Island for vehicles from the public. The traffic and rubbish left behind by tourists is a disgrace. Further, the island is world heritage listed and needs to be managed accordingly, rather than a recreational area for 4WD enthusiasts and commercial fishing events. If tourists want to fish, they can readily explore the Island by foot or boat."

 

Way back in the day - think mid 1960s when this was the only way across the Noosa River to the North Shore.
Way back in the day - think mid 1960s when this was the only way across the Noosa River to the North Shore.

YesWeCan of the Sunshine Coast says bring it on: "Yes. You have young (and old) morons driving over turtle nests, destroying sand dunes, leaving tonnes of rubbish everywhere. Close the beaches to 4wd's and walk up the beach!

prr955j8D8LxeMfzROGERH of Urraween had a novel approach: "This government has no brains at all! If they want to cap visitors and make money to protect FI put the price of visiting by campers and 4WD up to $250 per person per week maximum stay 7 days! Solved just send cheque to me for logical advice!"

stumped of Maroochydore was concerned about what's to come: "With cruise ships starting to visit the region, a cap is desperately needed. Anyone who has holidayed in paradise overseas and seen the impact several thousand tourists arriving for their day in paradise wound understand the damage unrestricted tourism on Fraser Island would have on the roads and lakes, let alone the national park values".

Pescadero of Coolum Beach says it's been tried before: "Nice idea but we already tried this. Now what was it the Newman LNP government did? Yup. yelled with outrage and canned the whole idea and wanted to flog off DI to private developers".

e1707 of Noosa Heads wonders at the political will: "Of course it is needed but can anyone really think that Noosa Council/State Government are going to turn down all that money from 'open' number of vehicles....increasing cost makes no difference as still a lot cheaper than staying in accommodation in holiday areas in holiday times.....except more money to go into General Revenue as nothing used on increasing services in those areas".

Elsewhere on social media support was equally strong.

Stephen Brandon is disappointed by the impact of thoughtless campers at Inskip Point: "Been at Inskip for 5 months in the past year here now and have cleaned up so much trash.

"Would say in 3 weeks we've been here this time 3 large garbage bags but mostly small plastic s##t

"What is with cable ties ten million of the f#@king things

"This is sadly Bogan Paradise but thats how it is

"Will keep cleaning up because I love it so much and it takes me back 60 years when lots of QLD was like this..."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  cap double island point fraser island police readers scientific advisory committee slsq traffic

Man who threatened former partner denied bail

Man who threatened former partner denied bail

A MAN who allegedly threatened to kill his former partner and her family spent the Christmas and New Year's holiday behind bars.

We should cap Fraser Coast, Teewah paradise say readers

Double Island Point with just a fraction of the vehicles that were there daily with more stretched up to the point.

How many people are needed to take the wilderness out of paradise

YEAR IN REVIEW: Fraser Coast sport's top 10 moments

THE MOMENT: Lochie Armstrong celebrates victory with Brian Harrington.

A look at the top 10 moments in Fraser Coast sport.

Strange Politics: While you party, pollies plot and plan

The New Year is ripe with political opportunities, for some.

The politicians may be on break, but the politics never stops.

Local Partners

Mischievous moggie rides rails to Rocky

An adventurous tom cat jumped aboard the north-bound Spirit of Queensland at the Maryborough West train station on Wednesday and made the trip to Rockhampton.

Ice rink will stay in Hervey Bay a little bit longer

Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating, Hervey Bay - Two year old Alexis Gadsby held onto mum and dad's hands to skate her way around the rink.

Great news for Fraser Coast ice skating enthusiasts.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Bring on 2017: Fraser Coast events to celebrate NYE

New Years Eve - Torquay Beach. Fireworks light up the night sky at Torquay.

Plenty of events to welcome you to the new year.

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

SIX days of magic, music and art wrapped up at Woodford yesterday, but the benefits the folk festival created are expected to keep flowing.

M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies

William Christopher has died at the age of 84

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

The ABC left viewers unimpressed with its NYE coverage, again

Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Singer Kylie Minogue

KYLIE Minogue talks 2017 and Aussie Christmas

Carrie Fisher's death leads to $50 million payout to Disney

Carrie Fisher died on December 27.

Disney set to receive $50 million insurance payout

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Dwayne Johnson and his dad in a picture the star shared on his Instagram page.

The Rock shared his dad's backstory with fans

What's on the big screen this week

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

TWO new movies join the wealth of films on at the cinemas.

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Company collapse puts landmark Coast development on hold

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!