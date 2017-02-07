Readers share positive customer service experiences on Coast

FRASER Coast Chronicle readers have given thumbs up to receiving positive experiences in the region.

Here are some of the nice things they had to say:

Sue Brooks gave a thumbs-up to a shopping experience at Bunnings in Hervey Bay.



"A nice young lad helped us by going to get the right trolley, loading them on to the trolley and unloading and placing them in our car," Sue said.



Jodie Lynch gave a thumbs-up to positive Fraser Coast residents, "who love living here and appreciate what we have in our own backyard".



Rob Messer praised a favourite Fraser Coast running event.

"Thumbs up to the organisers and volunteers of Hervey Bay Parkrun; a fabulous community event," he said.



Clare-maree Williamson gave a thumbs-up to BP Maryborough on Ferry St.



"Excellent service and always polite and friendly," she wrote.



Sharyn Dunnett said: "Thumbs up to the incredible people at the physiotherapy and hydrotherapy departments of the Maryborough Base Hospital, they are amazing."



Lisa Stefani gave a thumbs-up to The Diner in Kent St and Hoppys in Elena St, for excellent food and great service.

