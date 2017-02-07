34°
Readers share positive customer service experiences on Coast

7th Feb 2017 5:00 AM

FRASER Coast Chronicle readers have given thumbs up to receiving positive experiences in the region.

Here are some of the nice things they had to say:

Sue Brooks gave a thumbs-up to a shopping experience at Bunnings in Hervey Bay.

"A nice young lad helped us by going to get the right trolley, loading them on to the trolley and unloading and placing them in our car," Sue said.

Jodie Lynch gave a thumbs-up to positive Fraser Coast residents, "who love living here and appreciate what we have in our own backyard".

Rob Messer  praised a favourite Fraser Coast running event.

"Thumbs up to the organisers and volunteers of Hervey Bay Parkrun; a fabulous community event," he said.

Clare-maree Williamson gave a thumbs-up to BP Maryborough on Ferry St.

"Excellent service and always polite and friendly," she wrote.

Sharyn Dunnett said: "Thumbs up to the incredible people at the physiotherapy and hydrotherapy departments of the Maryborough Base Hospital, they are amazing."

Lisa Stefani gave a thumbs-up to The Diner in Kent St and Hoppys in Elena St, for excellent food and great service.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcyoursay fraser coast

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

CEO's departure 'opens door to fresh direction': Loft

CEO's departure 'opens door to fresh direction': Loft

LISA Desmond's chair was empty during the Fraser Coast Regional Council's special meeting yesterday. Now she'll never sit in it again.

Young Bay woman pleads guilty to armed robbery

Hervey Bay courthouse. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle

She is expected to be sentenced later this week.

A mobile optometrist serving the Fraser Coast

DOCTOR ON THE MOVE: Special Eyes Optometrists Hervey Bay has added a mobile optometry service. Dr Tim Muir launched the feature in November last year.

The bus allows eye tests to be done on board.

Black lung thought "as likely as polio" before it returned

Section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis.Contributed

Black lung inquiry hears radiologists did not consider the disease

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest My Kitchen Rules record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 $325,000

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Submit an Offer

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 $360,000

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL WALK TO THE BEACH

38 Sawmill Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land When location is important, Dundowran Beach is the place to be! Here ... Auction in...

When location is important, Dundowran Beach is the place to be! Here is your opportunity to build your beach-side home and create you very own oasis. We have this...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $405,000

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

OWNER WANTS AN OFFER

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

