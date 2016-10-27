I'm ready for a heart stopping Bachelorette finale, are you?

The Bachelorette Georgia Love with her final two bachelors Matty Johnson, left, and Lee Elliott.

THOUSANDS of people across Australia have dedicated two nights of their week for the past few months to watch the Bachelorette story unfold.

And tonight, that commitment will pay off.

It's the highly anticipated Bachelorette finale and I cannot wait.

Though the numbers of viewers have been reportedly down in Georgia Love's season compared with Sam Frost's second shot at love, don't let that fool you.

As an avid Bachelor and Bachelorette viewer of the franchises worldwide, I can honestly say this was one of the best.

And tonight, for whomever Georgia chooses out of Lee or Matty J, she cannot go wrong.

However I am pretty certain that Matty J has got this one in the bag.

He's the underdog, the one we least expect, and also basically the nicest person in the world.

And oh my gosh, did you see his body in last night's steamy pool date?

Lee is just too perfect. His perfection and the fact that he is from Melbourne like Georgia makes him too much of an obvious winner so it can't be him.

But after the Nikki incident in Richie Strahan's season, I don't really know what to expect.

Osher is included in the betting odds so anything can happen.

And spoiler alert - if you go back and watch the first two minutes of the first episode, it's a total give away that Matty J steals Georgia's heart.

Unless that also just adds to the unexpected twist of Osher winning?

People who don't watch the show really don't see the appeal, or understand why I love it so much.

But, it's just so fun being part of this Bachelor-obsessed community and reading all the recaps afterwards.

Join the conversation. What television shows are you obsessed with?