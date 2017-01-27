REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

IT MIGHT go down as one of the most romantic "weddings" in Married at First Sight's history.



Maryborough's Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.



There was an awkward moment at the ceremony in Melbourne when it appeared Sean had decided not to take part in the experiment, which sees experts pairing strangers in holy matrimony - not in the legal sense ... but still.



But that was just a ruse and Sean made a grand entrance on horseback to meet his bride.



Before the nuptials took place, Sean met with the nine other single men, all of them nervous on the night before their weddings.

Sean's entry into the party caused a stir.



Showing his rural roots, Sean was dressed cowboy-style, with one of the other men suggesting he looked like a bull rider.



Sean lives on a property 15 minutes outside Maryborough, which has cafes, some very nice pubs, shopping centres and the Bruce Hwy, which leads to Brisbane.



Someone might want to notify the producers of the show though, because the city was referred to as a "very remote" part of Queensland during the episode.