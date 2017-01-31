REALITY TV: Our farmer may have really found love

LOVE is brewing for Maryborough cowboy Sean Hollands.



The 35-year-old is singing the praises of Married at First Sight's expert matchmakers after his whirlwind wedding to Perth 'tomboy' Susan Rawlings.



Their wedding was the fairytale story in last night's series premiere of the reality dating show, which uses psychology to match singles who meet each other on their wedding day.



"Having been married before made it a little bit easier," Sean said.



"I sort of knew what was going to be expected even though I didn't know the girl I was going to marry.



"I think it was a little bit of an advantage."



Sean worked with the show's producers to pull off his dramatic entrance on horseback, which initially had his bride Susan worrying her groom had got cold feet.



"I was a little bit nervous.

"With TV it's a lot of hurry up and wait," the farmer said.



"It was in Melbourne and I was standing there freezing basically.



"But I had the horses there with me, which made me feel more at home."



Sparks were flying between the father-of-two and his beautiful bride, a 37-year-old mining truck driver who loves travelling.



"We had an instant connection.



"I couldn't have asked for a better day," he said.



"Both of our families got on; my family loves her and her family loves me.



"It felt like we'd known each other for years."



So far the couple's biggest hurdle appears to be the fact that Susan lives in Perth, nearly 4500km away from Maryborough, and Sean is committed to his children, five-acre property and nine horses.



"I had no expectations of what that person was going to be (when I applied for the show) but it's a pretty important one, suiting my lifestyle," Sean said.



The newlyweds will next be seen going on their honeymoon.

