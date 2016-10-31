30°
Recent crime on the Fraser Coast

31st Oct 2016 7:10 AM Updated: 7:15 AM

Point Vernon

Burglary,

Patanava Lne:

Between 11pm on October 23 and 6am on October 24, offenders tried to enter the house by removing a flyscreen from a window.

The window was locked so they could not get in.

The offenders also tried to enter through the key-locked security door, however they were not able to flick the lock open.

After failing twice, the offender left the address.

Urangan

Burglary,

Cypress St:

Between 11.30am and 7.30pm on October 20, offenders entered the secure home by damaging a lock on a door.

Once inside, the offenders stole electronic equipment, gaming equipment and keys.

 

Stealing from vehicle, Charlton Esp:

Between 5am and 8.45am on October 25, offenders approached the victim's vehicle and stole the rear registration plate while the victim was fishing.

Kawungan

Burglary,

Oleander Ave:

Between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on October 23, offenders entered the home through an unlocked but closed door.

The offenders stole a handbag from the kitchen area while the victim was home.

 

Stealing,

Honeysuckle Ave:

Between 11pm on October 24 and 8.30am on October 25, offenders entered the backyard of the home and stole a lawn mower.

Urraween

Stealing,

Jensen Dr:

Between 12.30pm on October 21 and 2pm on October 22, an offender stole a sum of cash from the victim's purse while the victim was staying at the address.

 

Burglary,

Urraween Rd:

About 8pm on October 24, an offender entered the residence through a screen door, the offender entered the dining room area and stole the victim's phone and wallet. The victim disturbed the offender at which time the offender ran out the back door with the victim's property.

 

Stealing,

Maike Dr:

Between 5pm on October 22 and 9.30am on October 23, offenders entered the victim's back yard and stole a bicycle.

Torquay

Steal from vehicle,

Campbell St:

Between October 18 and October 21, offenders smashed a window of a locked vehicle to gain entry and stole electronic equipment, camping equipment and personal documents.

 

Steal from vehicle,

Campbell St:

Between October 19 and October 21, offenders smashed a window of a locked and secured vehicle to gain entry and stole backpacks, cooking and camping equipment.

 

Stealing,

Charlton Esp:

Between 10.30am and 11am on October 22, offenders removed a number of bags from the beach area while the victims were swimming nearby.

The offenders stole a number of mobile phones and personal items and discarded the bags in bushes prior to leaving the area.

Pialba

Wilful damage,

Islander Rd:

Between October 21 and October 24, offenders attended the business complex and tried to break in through the front door, however they were unsuccessful. The offenders then cut wires leading into business prior to leaving.

 

Wilful damage,

Torquay Rd:

Between noon and 7.30pm on October 24, an offender used a sharp item to cause scratch marks along the passenger side door of the victim's vehicle.

Maryborough

Steal from vehicle,

Albert St:

Between October 6 and October 18, an offender approached the victim's boat trailer and removed the registration number plates from the trailer leaving the screws in the frame.

 

Stealing,

Lennox St:

About 1pm on October 18, an offender entered a business locker room and stole the victim's wallet and mobile phone from an unsecured locker.

The offender then left the locker room.

 

Burglary,

Thurecht St:

Between 6pm and 7.20pm on October 22, offenders entered the property by removing a wooden panel.

The offender stole a quantity of tools before leaving the property through the rear door.

