Record-breaking heat could be on the way for Maryborough

THIS week when you're enjoying a cupcake or munching on a slice of bread, spare a thought for the person who made it.



Michelle Stackman, from Bakery on Alice in Maryborough, said the bakers at the business worked through the night and come morning, they are absolutely drained because of the ongoing hot weather that has hit the region.

"Everything is closed off, they have the ovens going," she said.

"Well done to the bakers for doing what they do, for them to do it I really take my hat off to them."

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said temperatures in Hervey Bay reached 32 degrees on Wednesday, while Maryborough hit 34.RE

Thursday could be a record for Maryborough, with the temperature expected to reach upwards of 38 degrees, which would beat the record set in 1995, Mr Joseph said.



There was a possibility of showers or storms in the region on Thursday.



But that was looking more likely towards Friday or Saturday.

One of the bakers from Bakery on Alice in Maryborough was famous for having a few cups of coffee throughout his shift, no matter the weather, Michelle said.

But on Friday night even he had to surrender to the heat.



"Friday night was the first night he has not had a hot cup of coffee in 10 years," Michelle said.

Michelle Stackman says the heat has been extreme.

"It was a really hot night, usually he'll have a cup of coffee no matter what."I did feel sorry for them that night."Michelle said through the day she was also feeling the heat, but she and the other employees were finding ways to cope with the heat."We get through it because we love our job," she said