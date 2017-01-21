Recycled decor to SIP on

Town and Country Community Options shed facilitator Peter Kalbfell said he could not of wished for a better job.

PETER Kalbfell reckons he's got the best job in the world.

And, to top it off, the Town and Country Community Options shed facilitator said he had customers like SIP Espresso Bar owner Eliza Higham coming back for more.

The Shed sells a range of woodwork, including pallet products, hand-crafted by the program's participants.

Ms Higham visited The Shed before Christmas, wanting to use a local business to finish off the decor of her cafe.

The cafe sports an eclectic look including bus doors as tables and industrial lamp lighting.

So, on choosing to expand the business with a few more tables for the outdoors, she looked to Town and Country Community Options.

"My partner actually told me about Town and Country and so when we went there, we told them what we wanted and had a look through their catalogue,” Ms Higham said.

"I always have supported local and I wanted something different.

"I gave them my dimensions and ideas and within three weeks they had them done.

"They also made all our Christmas decorations.

"It was amazing and I haven't stopped mentioning the business to everyone.”

TOP JOB: SIP Espresso Bar owner Eliza Higham and barrister Thor Olsen (who can make a Thor-some coffee) were very happy with their new tables, hand crafted by Town and Country Community Options participants. Boni Holmes

She said since opening and adding the new furniture, she had also added a small retail section with Australian-made only items.

"All our retail products are all Australian made with most of it made in Maryborough including the bees wax wraps and candles,” she said.

"Everything is set up now and we still offer our awesome Retro Espresso Blend Coffee.”

Mr Kalbfell said Ms Higham was very happy with the end result.

"A lot of people who purchase our products are return customers,” he said.

"We filled 87 orders last year and they were anything from lounges, picture frames to garden chairs and planter boxes.

"We are very affordable. We don't make any money on the products.

"Any money we charge might just cover some incidentals, they don't cover costs. We are funded by Disability Services Qld to run the workshop.”

Town and Country Community Options has been providing services and support to people with disabilities since 1996.

Their aim is to assist people in the pursuit of their life choice, either in their own home or the community to enable greater quality of life experiences.

Mr Kalbfell has been with the group for about two years and started off on the board of management as a volunteer.

"I am a house painter by trade but have been in the building industry all my life, dad is a carpenter, pop's a machinist.

"The workshop was sitting idle and I chatted with CEO Evan Munroe about the pallet project.

"I went home and made a few things out of pallets and brought them in so I could show exactly what I was talking about and Evan fell in love with the idea straight away.

"It has been a labour of love, just developing new projects for the guys to do, getting them involved.”

Mr Kalbfell said as a volunteer it was probably one of the most rewarding jobs he ever had.

Always working with a smile and positive attitude at Town and Country Community Options are Ishmal Attal (left) and Ivan Mills. Boni Holmes

"These guys come in and are allowed to use a big array of hand tools, so they actually pull the pallets apart, they de-nail them, they do the whole works,” he said.

"Just watching the guys out there with crowbars and hammers and pallet paws and they love it. There's smiles, they're happy, they're joking, having a good time.

"If I send these guys home at the end of the day and they have a smile on their face and can't wait to come back then my job is done.”