Region 'will cope' with irukandji discovery

OTHER tourism centres have coped with the discovery of irukandji jellyfish at their beaches and the Fraser Coast will as well.

Those were the words of new Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manger Martin Simons when he was asked if he had any concerns about the confirmation of the jellyfish in Fraser Coast waters.

One of the jellyfish was found off the coast of Fraser Island earlier this month.

Mr Simons said he believed it had been known, but unconfirmed, that irukandji had been present off the coast of Fraser Island for quite some time.

"Other tourism regions have coped and we will cope,” he said.

Mr Simons said he was hoping research would be done to find out more about the jellyfish and treatments for the stings.

He said it was also important to remember there were other marine stingers such as bluebottles at our beaches that were less serious than irukandji.

Mr Simons said the jellyfish were very small and people were understandably wary of the unknown.

He said it was important people were provided with information that would help allay any concerns without trying to pretend that it wasn't an issue.