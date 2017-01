THE fire danger warning on the Fraser Coast is expected to remain at a "very high" level until at least Saturday, as the region's hot and dry weather conditions continue.

For the next week, Hervey Bay is expected to reach 33 degrees every day.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Maryborough is tipped to reach 37 degrees today, with tops of 35 and 36 for the rest of the week.

No rain is expected to reach the Fraser Coast this week.