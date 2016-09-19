Region's young artists' work now on display

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - Creative Generation exhibition opening - (L) Marta Zanella from Italy and Mikaela and Jenny Butcher from Gympie. Alistair Brightman

YOUNG artist Jemimah Wylie is one of 30 talented teens from across the region to have their work acknowledge and displayed in the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery's latest exhibition. The 2016 Creative Generation Excellence Awards in Visual Arts promotes young visual artists from across the North Coast, who have used their talents to voice opinions on social and personal issues affecting them. Maryborough State High student Jemimah has been awarded for her piece about individuality; Behind these Eyes. In her artist statement, Jemimah said she believed a person's eyes defined who they were. "Eyes are the gateway to the soul" Jemimah said. "No two eyes are the same, nor have two people endured the same experiences." Other young artists have been awarded for their work addressing pollution, the meat industry, body image and multiculturalism. The exhibition will run until October 30.