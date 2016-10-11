33°
Relay for Life an opportunity to remember lost loved ones

Annie Perets
| 11th Oct 2016 10:08 AM
PERSONALLY TOUCHED: Helen 'Eddie' Edney and Jody Peacock have both lost loved ones to cancer; their inspiration behind taking part in Relay for Life.
PERSONALLY TOUCHED: Helen 'Eddie' Edney and Jody Peacock have both lost loved ones to cancer; their inspiration behind taking part in Relay for Life.

CANCER can strike at any time and nobody is immune to it.

That's what Helen "Eddie" Edney and Jody Peacock have experienced.

Both Fraser Coast women have lost someone very close to them to the deadly disease.

Ms Edney lost her partner Helen Balmer, known as Dory to everyone, early this year.

It came as a complete shock.

"There was no sign - she was fit and healthy," Ms Edney said.

"Then one day she felt a lump on her stomach, then got a scan and it turned out to be liver cancer."

Dory lost her battle with cancer six months after diagnosis.

She was only 47.

Ms Edney and Ms Peacock are taking part in the Relay for Life to help continue the fight against cancer.

Their team, called Therase, has a very special meaning for Ms Peacock.

Hervey Bay Relay for Life 2016 is on from this Saturday.
Hervey Bay Relay for Life 2016 is on from this Saturday.

"In 2014, I did the relay for the first time with my friend Therase who had cancer then," Ms Peacock said.

"We pretty much knew that would be her last one."

Soon after that relay, Therase's three-year battle with bowel cancer came to a tragic end at 37-years-old.

The relay is a symbolic opportunity to pay respect to Therase.

"We split our Relay for Life team into two - we have team Therase and team Therase 2 - the captain for Therase 2 is Therase's best friend who lives in New Zealand," Ms Peacock said.

"She won't be coming over for the event, but has been helping in fundraising."

Ms Edney said the support she received after Dory's passing from Cancer Council Queensland was incredible.

"The support they provided was really great, and it's not just patient care, but they help you out with things you don't think of, such as finance," she said.

"The relay is a chance to celebrate the lives of Dory and Therase; and everyone else lost to cancer.

"Not their few final months but who they were before.

"You've got to just keep swimming."

To donate to team Therase or Therase 2, search for their teams at relayforlife.org.au.

"Aside from research, fundraising can help develop treatment that will cause less severe side effects would be a great change," Ms Edney said. Relay for Life Hervey Bay will start on Saturday, at Seafront Oval.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  relay for life

