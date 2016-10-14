Relay for Life: Deb Lack shares her story of hope

WITH 2016 being her fourth year involved in the event, Relay participant Deb Lack has seen just what kind of an emotional ride the grand event can be.

Working closely with the Hervey Bay Relay for Life committee, organised by Kay Nixon, Ms Lack and the hundreds of participants will coat the Coast in purple and gold as they march around the Seafront Oval this weekend.

Ms Lack, who was named the Face of Relay for 2015, said her experience with cancer prompted her to give back to survivors through charity work and money raising, having herself undergone a double masectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

Since then, she has dedicated herself to helping other people through their walks.

"I'm here to tell my story; ever since being cleared, I think I was spared to help other people," she said.

"I guess it opened my eyes a bit to the situation, since you end up thinking 'it may never happen to me'.

"I've definitely been there to support everybody else."

While undergoing surgery, Ms Lack thought she needed to get involved with something that would allow her to give something back to other people.

It's from this that she became involved in Relay for Life, and encourages anybody to get involved.

"Younger ones are getting more and more involved with the event every year. They're more aware of it and what to look for," she said.

"What most people take away from Relay is awareness of the issue.

"The emotional ride of the whole weekend is just amazing - you laugh, you cry, you meet people and share stories, it's just a great feeling.

"I'm quite certain everybody takes away the same thing - including sore feet!"

More than $65,000 has been raised for this year's Relay for Life, with 74 teams participating in the walk.

Ms Lack said Hervey Bay was a great town for this particular kind of rally, calling the community generous enough to help out for the cause.

"The town really rallies behind people who have raised money for cancer; having done this before, I certainly couldn't have raised the money I had in the last couple of years if not for the generosity of people," she said.

"People looking forward to celebrating life; they're there to remember those lost to cancer, and celebrate those who've survived."

Committee organiser Kay Nixon said approximately 800 people would be participating over the weekend.

"We've just crossed our $65,000 goal - now we're up to nearly $67,000, which is awesome," she said.

"It's a great day with an amazing atmosphere, so come down and get with it!"

Relay for Life begins 3pm today at the Seafront Oval, with teams walking until 9am tomorrow. Registration is $40 per person on the day.