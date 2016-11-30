Relay for Life: "I lost my whole family to cancer”

READY TO ROCK: Kaye North and her children Hayden, 10, Emily, 8 and April, 6 are ready to take part in Maryborough's Relay for Life.

WITH the Maryborough Relay for Life fast approaching, Star Walkers' team captain Kaye North is eager for other locals to rally behind the cause.

"It's an incredible event that brings people together to raise funds and awareness. I love the community spirit," Ms North said.

Ms North knows all too well just how devastating cancer can be.

"I lost my whole family to cancer," she said.

"My mum lost her fight to breast cancer 23 years ago, my younger sister passed away five years ago from angiosarcoma, and my dad died shortly after from acute myeloid leukaemia."

"This will be my fourth Relay For Life event - taking part is a way for me to remember them," Ms North said.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said community support was vital to continue Relay For Life's fight against cancer.

"More than 1500 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Wide Bay-Burnett each year," Ms Clift said.

"Each donation, no matter how big or small, helps fund our work and in turn, provides vital support and care for Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer," she said.

Registrations are now open for Cancer Council Queensland's 2017 Maryborough Relay For Life, set to be held from May 6 to 7 at Maryborough Showgrounds.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.