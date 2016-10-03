Relay for Life registrations now open

Hervey Bay Relay For Life is on this month. Registrations are open for all who have been affected by cancer.

ANYONE impacted by cancer on the Fraser Coast is invited to take part in Cancer Council Queensland's Relay for Life, happening later this month.

The 2016 Hervey Bay Relay For Life will be held on October 15-16 at Seafront Oval.

Cancer survivors and carers are invited to take part in a special lap which will officially open the event on October 15 at 3pm.

An afternoon tea will follow, allowing participants to share stories of their affect of cancer.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said the survivors and carers lap was an opportunity to unite with others who had been through a similar experience.

"One person is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes in Queensland - in Wide Bay Burnett alone, around 1500 locals are diagnosed with cancer each year," she said.

"Relay For Life provides a great opportunity for locals to show their support to those affected by the disease, to raise awareness and funds to make a difference."

To register for the survivors and carers lap, phone 1300 65 65 85 or visit the Relay registration desk at the event from noon.

All survivors and carers will be given a purple sash to wear throughout the ceremony.

Relay For Life is an 18 hour event involving teams of up to 15 people keeping a baton moving in a relay-style walk or run overnight.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit relayforlife.org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available by calling 13 11 20 or at cancerqld.org.au.