Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY RSL:

Meet at 10.45am at Freedom Park. Laying of wreaths.

11am - Two minute's silence.

Maryborough RSL:

Be at the Cenotaph at 10.30am.

Proceedings start at 10.40am, laying of wreaths, followed by return to RSL for refreshments.

TOOGOOM RSL:

Meet at 10.45am at the Toogoom Community Hall Remembrance Wall.

Move to RSL, walk through memorial gardens, then to hall for service, laying of wreaths, the ode, playing of the bugle. Welcome high school students. Presentation of certificate to Wyatt Davidson.

BAYCREST RETIREMENT COMMUNITY:

Open to the public, mainly in-house and family members will meet around 10am for 10.40am start, in the main activity room, go through main doors.

Holding a service and will give everyone a poppy to collect on Remembrance Pillow and make a wreath.