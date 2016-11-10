Renowned Olympian to join ranks of Hervey Bay Hundy

Hervey Bay Hundy - the women hit the water as their race begins.

IT'S an event that spans 100km in distance, and it's back for another year in the Coast.

The Hervey Bay 100, affectionately known as the Hundy, will see some of the top athletes from across the region make the grueling treck across the foreshore of Hervey Bay this weekend from the early hours of the morning. Contestants will endure a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.

Senior events coordinator Andrew Dower, from Fraser Coast Tourism and Events said attendees could expect the entrance of Katie Kelly, Paralympic Gold Medalist at Rio.

"Katie is an absolute inspiration for athlete's, it will be a delight to have her here," he said.

"On the day we'll be providing drinks to the athletes as they run past, it's heaps of fun.”

"Our aim is to ensure that both spectators, families and competitors feel welcome and have a great time, and come back again next year.”

Cr Darren Everard, who holds the portfolio for Events and Recreation, said the event remains a huge boost to the business community in the region.

"It's one of our biggest sporting events that has grown from humble beginnings,” he said.

"This remains a very important event on our calendar that's is run by a very passionate community-based committee.”